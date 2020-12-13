Gwen Stefani Returns With A New Single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself”

Gwen Stefani formerly of 1990’s ska band No Doubt has released a new single entitled “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.” The singer announced the song following several cryptic posts on her social media accounts.

The song opens with an intro consisting of an evolving synth sound mixed with some white noise and even some past recordings concerning Stefani as a news reporter can be heard saying the singer’s name. This then turns into a classic reggae/ska song complete with acoustic guitars, mandolin, drums, bass and Hammond B-3. There are also brass instruments heard at various points throughout the song.

Stefani sings about who she is and who she isn’t in the song. She states in the chorus of the song “Let me reintroduce myself / I’m not records on your shelf / I’m still the original me.” She also says “I already gave you bananas” which is probably a reference to her 2004 hit “Hollaback Girl” where she states “it’s bananas” repeatedly.

Dua Lipa announced a remix album and Stefani was one of several guest artists on the album. She performed at the 2020 Grammy Awards and was part of the roster for 2020’s Eclectic lineup.