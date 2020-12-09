Shooter Jennings Signs On with Concord as Staff Producer

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 10:33 PM

Shooter Jennings has signed on with Concord as a staff producer, and will additionally be working with the company’s Chief Label Executive Tom Whalley as a Creative Executive. This role will see Jennings develop the label’s current roster, while helping identify new talent.

He opened up this year with a Grammy Award for Best Country Album for producing Tanya Tucker’s first studio album in 17 years While I’m Livin’ alongside Brandi Carlile. His music repteoire is also diverse, as he works with a number of artists outside of the country music, collaborating with the likes of Guns N Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Marilyn Manson. During the past couple of years Jennings has produced a number of albums including Carlile’s By The Way, I Forgive You, Marilyn Manson’s We Are Chaos and Duff McKagan’s Tenderness.

“Right off the bat, I am grateful for this,” Jennings said in a statement received by Music Business World. “I am now looking forward to all the ways I can apply myself and my abilities alongside this great, global team to make great music and keep the world of music that grabbed me at such a young age growing, healthy, youthful, experimental and wild so that it might snatch up another generation of kids like me.”

Jennings has been busy as a musician in addition to his role as an esteemed music producer, touring with McKagan last spring. He was supposed to make an appearance at Willie Nelson’s Luck Reunion in March, however this event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz