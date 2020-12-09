Marty Friedman Announces “Multi-Dimensional” New Year’s Day Live Stream Concert

Home News Aaron Grech December 9th, 2020 - 7:30 PM

Guitar legend Marty Friedman is best known for his role in Megadeth during the 1990s, but the artist has spent the last 17 years residing in Japan, becoming a celebrity in his own right with over 700 televised appearances. The performer will now be hosting a special stream on New Year’s Day in Tokyo, which will kick off at 9:00 p.m. GMT. Tickets for the upcoming stream will be available here and you can wat a trailer down below.

Friedman will be accompanied by his Japanese band which includes drummer Chargeee, bassist Toshiki Oomomo and guitarist Naoki Morioka. The performer will be playing music from throughout his career, including material from his upcoming studio album Tokyo Jukebox 3. This stream will also feature a visual accompaniment from motion graphics creator Nobuyuki Hanabusa.

“Recording an album like this one requires an abnormal amount of being sequestered anyway, so if anything, the pandemic kept me focused a bit more than usual,” Friedman stated in a press release. “The goal was to come up with music that would be aggressively cathartic to those who were hit harder by the pandemic than I was. Having that in the back of my mind gave me one more layer of inspiration and energy, and hopefully it shows in the music.”

Friedman has been busy this year as well, appearing alongside Ra Diaz, Red Fang and Revocation for a cover of Captain Beyond’s “I Can’t Feel Nothin’” last month. He also appeared alongside Bill Kelliher of Mastodon and Stephen Brodsky of Mutoid Man for Two Minutes to Late Night’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s “You Make Loving Fun.”