Marty Friedman, Ra Diaz, Red Fang And Revocation Share Thrilling Cover Of Captain Beyond’s “I Can’t Feel Nothin”

Several artists virtually got together to cover Captain Beyond’s “I Can’t Feel Nothin.” Marty Friedman of Megadeth, David Davidson of Revocation, Frank Godla of Metal Injection, Ra Diaz of Suicidal Tendencies and Aaron Beam of Red Fang collaborated to make their rendition of the track. The “I Can’t Feel Nothin” cover was one of many covers made during quarantine of this year’s ongoing pandemic.

The cover done by the group of musicians is an incredible tribute to 1972 hit by Captain Beyond. With Friedman on lead guitar, Godla on drums, Davidson on guitar, Diaz on bass and Beam on vocals, the musicians kept their version of the song correlative to its original. The original “I Can’t Feel Nothin” is full of heavy, prominent instrumental that takes control of the song while being accompanied by the resonant lyrics.

As the coronavirus has continued to linger, musicians have found themselves stepping out of their norm to keep fans engaged. Participating in livestream events, holding drive-in concerts and creating covers of songs are a few common ways artists have made the best use of quarantine.

A few of the musicians who participated in the “I Can’t Feel Nothin” cover also participated in other covers during quarantine. Friedman just recently participated in a cover of “You Make Loving Fun” with Nicke Andersson, The Hellacopters, Nick Jost, Johanna Sadonis, Emily Panic and Stephen Brodksy. Diaz teamed up with Charlie Benante, Carly Harvey and Alex Skolnick to cover Kiss’s “C’mon and Love Me.”

Revocation decided to participate in the Slay At Home livestream metal concert events. The original livestream took place over the course of two days in May and then again on September 25 but is set to become a monthly series.The event featured collaborative covers from members of bands like Revocation, Mastadon, The Ocean and more. The livestream itself will include bands like Darkest Hour, Suicide Silence, Silvertomb, Cadaver and more.

Red Fang on the other hand has used their time in quarantine to also release new music of their own. The heavy metal band released “Stereo Nucleosis” as a contribution to the Adult Swim Singles series in early August.