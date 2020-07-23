Taylor Swift is Releasing a New Album Written and Produced with Members of The National and Bon Iver Titled Folklore Tonight

Home News Roy Lott July 23rd, 2020 - 7:23 PM

Taylor Swift surprisingly announced that she will be releasing a new album tonight called Folklore. The singer took to Instagram to announce news Thursday morning, stating “Most of the things I had planned this summer didn’t end up happening, but there is something I hadn’t planned on that DID happen. And that thing is my 8th studio album, ‘folklore’. Surprise,” She continues “Tonight at midnight I’ll be releasing my entire brand new album of songs I’ve poured all of my whims, dreams, fears, and musings into. I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine.”

The album will feature 16 tracks and includes collaborations with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National and Jack Antonoff. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation but got to collaborate with some musical heroes of mine; @aarondessner (who has co-written or produced 11 of the 16 songs), @boniver (who co-wrote and was kind enough to sing on one with me), William Bowery (who co-wrote two with me) and @jackantonoff (who is basically musical family at this point).”

Along with the surprise album announcement, Swift has also announced its lead single “Cardigan” will be releasing tonight with its accompanying music video, both written and directed by her. She then revealed that she will be releasing eight deluxe CDs and eight deluxe vinyl editions that will all include a bonus track, which swifties can buy here.

Folklore is the follow up to her 2019 album Lover.

Folklore Tracklist”