Thursday Announces Virtual Live Stream For December 2021 Featuring Appearances From My Chemical Romance’s Frank Iero, Norman Bannon And More

Thursday have announced they will be hosting a virtual live stream event titled Signals V2 ahead of New Years on December 29, 2020. The show will take place from IIWII in New Jersey, and will begin at 7:30 p.m. EST. Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance will perform a few songs along with the band, while Norman Bannon of Texas Is The Reason, Walter Schreifels of Quicksand, Gorilla Biscuits and Rival Schools and Travis Stever of Coheed and Cambria will all have appearances.

“Over the past four years, Thursday has been fortunate enough to have performed unforgettable Holiday Shows in New Jersey, Massachusetts, Long Island, Maryland, Brooklyn and Southern California, the band said in a statement. “After sharing the joy of being on stage together for Signals V1, we became very determined to do a virtual show this holiday season. So it is with great pleasure that we are able to announce that we will be broadcasting Signals V2 on Tuesday December 29 at 7:30 p.m. EST.”

Tickets for the show will be available online, with the band promising to play songs that fans may not have heard in some time, entertaining stories and special surprises. Following the stream, those who buy tickets for the show will be able to watch from the showtime start until 11:59 p.m. EST on January 1, with the last showing beginning at 9 p.m. EST on January 1.

Thursday’s Signals V2 will act as the followup to their live stream that had occurred in August, along with post-hardcore rock collectives And So I Watch You from Afar and Cursive. Thursday joined Two Minutes To Late Night, Frank Iero, Brody Dalle, members of Murder By Death and Soul Glo for a cover of Annie Lennox’s “Walking on Broken Glass” last week as part of Two Minutes To Late Night’s quarantine cover series. In May, Thursday joined numerous artists including Speedy Ortiz, Lee Ranaldo, Zola Jesus and more demanding that Congress deliver aid to the Independent Musician’s Union due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat