The Staves Share Heartfelt New Single “Satisfied”

English indie folk band The Staves has released a new single, “Satisfied,” which will appear on their upcoming album, Good Woman. It’s the third single for the album, due to be released Feb. 5, 2021, following “Trying,” which was released in September, and the title track, which was released in October.

“Satisfied” is an ethereal track with layers of both electric and acoustic guitars, harmonic vocals and soft percussion. The band sings soft, steady lines such as “It was never enough till you know it’s dead / Keep wasting all your time tryna meet it there / Did you need it that night, did you really care? / You just leave it on the corner.”

The Staves consists of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor and was formed in 2009. They released their debut studio album, Dead & Born & Grown in 2012. Good Woman will be the group’s first album since 2017’s The Way is Read, which is now retroactively considered an EP. The album was made alongside the ensemble yMusic and was produced by Rob Moose and Jessica Staveley-Taylor, mixed and engineered by Brian Joseph.

Good Woman will be the band’s first non-collaborative album since 2015’s If I Was, which was produced by Justin Vernon of Bon Iver. The band announced the album in October and it will be released via Nonesuch Records.

The first single off the album, “Trying,” an a capella piece featuring the trio’s melodic, laid back songwriting, is about the “resiliency and hard work that comes with daily life.” The band went on hiatus in 2018 after the death of their mother, who unexpectedly passed away two weeks after their grandmother.

Good Woman tracklist:

