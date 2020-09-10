The Staves Layer Beautiful Harmonies on Soothing New Song “Trying”

Home News Adam Benavides September 10th, 2020 - 2:41 PM

English folk rock trio The Staves have shared a mercurial new song called “Trying,” to their Twitter and YouTube accounts. While the group has not officially announced a new album, they did call the song a single on their Twitter post, perhaps alluding to additional news to come.

While the song clocks in at a brief 2:24, it still shows off the trio’s melodic, laid back muscular songwriting. In some ways, the brief, subtlety of “Trying” makes the song’s elements of a cappella, harmonizing vocals and powerful chord progressions even more impressionable to the listener.

Giving some background to the song’s meaning and inspiration, the trio said the song was largely borne of the resiliency and hard work that comes in daily life. “I feel like trying is what we spend most of our lives doing really,” the group writes. “This was definitely written at a time where I was nearly tried out”

Our new single #Trying is OUT NOW! “I feel like trying is what we spend most of our lives doing really. Just trying our best. Trying to be better, to make things work. This was definitely written at a time where I was nearly tried out” https://t.co/ZuvX8U87V9 pic.twitter.com/pou404zMKL — The Staves (@thestaves) September 10, 2020

The Staves consists of sisters Emily, Jessica and Camilla Staveley-Taylor from Watford, Hertfordshire, England who initially formed the group in 2009. The trio eventually released their first studio works–the Live at Cecil Sharp and Mexico EPs–in 2011 before booking supporting gigs for Nathaniel Rateliff and Bon Iver in 2012. In November of 2012 the sisters would go on to debut their first full-length studio LP Dead & Born & Grown, which was produced by Glyn and Ethan Johns.

They have since released a full-length live album called Dead & Born & Grown & Live (2013) and two follow-up studio LPs If I was (2015) and The Way is Read (2017).