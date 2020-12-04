Idles Share Disney-Inspired Music Video For “Kill Them With Kindness”

Home News Roy Lott December 4th, 2020 - 8:36 AM

Idles has shared a new animated video for their track “Kill Them With Kindness” from the band’s critically-acclaimed UK number one album Ultra Mono, which was released in September via Partisan. The ’60s Disney inspired video was directed and designed by James Carbutt and animated by Pip Williamson. Carbutt issues a statement about the release, saying “The dingy pub setting in the film is based on the Working Men’s Clubs of my hometown (Barnsley). It was nice to imagine IDLES bursting in and spreading a message of love. During our research we discovered that no two Wetherspoons carpets are the same, they are all unique like snowflakes, so yeah making this film was a wild ride.” Check it out below.

The new visual follows the release of other previously released songs from Ultra Mono including “War”, “Mr. Motivator”, “Grounds”, “A Hymn” and “Model Village“, with its accompanying animated music video directed by Michel Gondry. The band had first premiered “Kill Them With Kindness” with their recent live stream performance at Abbey Road Studios. They also covered The Beatles’ “Helter Skelter” from their 1968 classic The White Album and The Strokes’ “Reptilia” from their 2003 release Room on Fire.

The band is also gearing up to hit the road in 2021, kicking it off with a three-night stint in Glasgow May 7, 8 and 9. It will continue to other cities in the UK and Ireland such as Birmingham, Dublin and Manchester and London, concluding in Leeds July 8. The tour will also see the band joined by the likes Jehnny Beth, Anna Calvi, Cate le Bon, Sinead O Brien, Big Joanie, Witch Fever, Shoppin and wych elm.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer