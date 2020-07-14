Idles New Video for “A Hymn” Celebrates Mundane Everyday Existence

Home News Aaron Grech July 14th, 2020 - 3:51 PM

Punk outfit Idles have released a new music video for “A Hymn,” which will be featured on the band’s forthcoming album Ultra Mono, out on September 25 via Partisan. This latest music video was directed and edited by Ryan Gander and was filmed in what appears to be a British town.

“A Hymn,” was shot on a cloudy day and follows the band members and their families through a mundane drive across town, before winding up at a large mega store. Many shots of prominent franchises are shown, which given the ending, hint at a critique of consumerism. The song opens up with blaring guitar sonics, that slowly build up into a post punk instrumental with heavy chords, anthemic drums and brooding lyrics sung in a gritty manner.

“‘A Hymn’ is a hymn that rejoices in the sinister flesh-eating virus of the pedestrian,” the band’s lead singer Joe Talbot explained in a statement. “It sings the tune of normal’s teeth sinking into your neck as you sleep stood up with your eyes open. Amen.”

This latest music video release follows the song “Grounds” along with the music video for “Mr. Motivator” a track which accompanied a teaser for the upcoming album. Last year the band debuted the track “Mercedes Marxist,” which was followed by the release of a music video for “Never Fight A Man With A Perm.” Their most recent studio album Joy As An Act of Resistance came out back in 2018. The song “Danny Nedelko” from the album was listed as one of our top 50 songs of the year.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer