Idles Show Off Great At-Home Workout Ideas in New Video for “Mr. Motivator” and Tease New Album Out This Year

Home News Drew Feinerman May 19th, 2020 - 12:40 PM

British post-punk band Idles just released a new song and video, “Mr. Motivator,” a quirky, fun spoof of a workout video that is meant to keep people motivated to stay active during times of social distancing. The song is the band’s first new music since the release of their most recent album, Joy As An Act of Resistance, back in 2018, and the video is the band’s first since they released the video for “Never Fight a Man With a Perm” last year,

The song is a comedic explosion of frustration, as the upbeat and high energy nature of the song is the perfect match for the various characters demonstrating their home workouts through home captured footage. The home workout instructors, a series of various people in ridiculous costumes and in strange settings, show off their workout moves, which really appear to be a bunch of dances that are still a work in progress. While the song mostly consists of light hearted lyrics, one blatant line stands out, as lead singer Joe Talbot sings, “Like Kathleen Hanna with bear claws grabbing Trump by the pussy.” The song and video bring a burst of fun energy to the viewer and serve to bring some comedic relief to those who may need it.

While the details have not yet been officially announced, Idles have confirmed that the band has been working on a new album and that the project will be released at some point this year. The new album will be the band’s third studio album since the band’s formation in 2009.

While the coronavirus pandemic continues to keep the live music world closed, Idles’ album release schedule has allowed them to be fortunate enough to not have any tour plans disrupted this year. The band most recently toured following the release of Joy As An Act of Resistance in the spring and fall of 2019.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer