Scour Releases Punishing New Video for “Doom”

Extreme metal supergroup SCOUR has released a brand new video for their track “Doom,” which is being released in partnership with ESP Guitars USA. The song appears on the metal band’s recent EP The Black, which was released last week on this year’s Black Friday, November 27.

The video for “Doom” doubles as a showcase for ESP’s LTD Black Metal Series line of guitars as the band thrashes through heavy guitar riffs and slamming drums as singer Philip H. Anselmo (Pantera, Down and En Minor) overlays the balanced chaos with his signature screams throughout. The clip’s ambiance matches the dark and aggressive nature of the tune, as the band is dressed clad in black while playing in shadowy sets inside of near black-and-white frames. “Doom” follows the release of the EP’s latest singles “Flames” and “Propaganda.”

According to a press release, The Black “was mixed and mastered by Ryan Vincent at Apollo Audio Alternative with vocals and drums engineered by Stephen “Big Fella” Berrigan (Down, Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals, Eyehategod).” The record also includes guest appearances from Erik Rutan (Hate Eternal), Pat O’Brien (Cannibal Corpse) and famed actor Jason Momoa (Dune, Game Of Thrones, Aquaman). The Black marks the band’s third and final installment of the its EP trilogy, following The Grey (2016) and The Red (2017).

The Black is currently available for purchases in CD, vinyl, cassette, and digital formats by way of Alselmo’s own Housecore Records in North America and Nuclear Blast Entertainment internationally. All format options are on sale at the band’s Bandcamp page, the Housecore Records online store as well as Nuclear Blast’s website.

SCOUR originally formed as a metal supergroup in 2016 and features Anselmo, John Jarvis (Agoraphobic Nosebleed), Derek Engemann (Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals), Mark Kloeppel (Misery Index), and Adam Jarvis (Pig Destroyer, Lock Up). Over the course of its brief but dynamic career, the band has performed at some of the biggest festivals across the rock and metal scenes including Roskilde, Hellfest, Tecate Metal Festival and Maryland Deathfast, among others.