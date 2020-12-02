Muzz Announces New Covers EP for December 2020 Release and Shares New Cover of Arthur Russell’s “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart”

Home News Krista Marple December 2nd, 2020 - 7:21 PM

Muzz have announced their forthcoming four-track “Covers” EP that is due for a December 9 release under Matador Records. A rendition of Arthur Russell’s “Nobody Wants a Lonely Heart,” which was publicly released today, will be on the EP. The remaining three reimagined songs are from other iconic artists.

The band put together this specific collection of covers to create the EP because the original artists of the songs have been “inspirations as it is a sonic testament to their fluidity as a musical outfit,” according to a press release. The “Covers” EP also features Muzz’s renditions of Bob Dylan’s “Girl From The North Country,” Mazzy Star’s “Fade Into You” and Tracy Chapman’s “For You.”

Paul Banks, Matt Barrick and Josh Kaufman, the lifelong friends that make up Muzz, released their self-titled debut album on June 5 also under Matador Records. Leading up to the release, Muzz released “Knuckleduster,” “Red Western Sky,” “Broken Tambourine” and “Bad Feeling” as singles from the debut album with music videos to accompany some of them.

The indie-rock supergroup recently announced their upcoming first-ever, world exclusive live performance. The event is scheduled to take place on December 4 at 4pm EST and will be filmed at Reade’s Old Kingston Theater in Kingston, New York. The band will perform their debut album and also conduct a live Q&A. Musicians Annie Nero and Stuart Bogie will join Muzz for the live event. Tickets are priced at $15 and can be purchased here. Once the event has ended, the live performance will be available for 48 hours afterwards along with a limited edition t-shirt available for purchase for ticket holders only.

“Covers” EP Track List:

1. “Nobody Wants A Heart”

2. “Girl From The North Country”

3. “Fade Into You”

4. “For You”