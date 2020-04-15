Paul Banks’ New Band Muzz Announces Self-Titled Debut Album for June 2020 Release and Share New Song “Red Western Sky

Home News Aaron Grech April 15th, 2020 - 11:04 AM

The Paul Banks’ outfit Muzz, which sees the Interpol frontman team up with Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Matt Barrick the drummer of Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Walkmen, have officially announced their self-titled debut album. This upcoming project will be released on June 5th via Matador.

This latest album announcement is accompanied by a new single and music video titled “Red Western Sky.” This new video shows the band travelling through a warehouse converted into an indoor strip mall/ art gallery. The song itself is an upbeat indie rock song, with an assortment of horns, a piano and organ, along with the standard rock instruments such as guitars, drums and bass.

“The music has this weird, super removed vibe but is also personal and emotional at the same time,” Kaufman explained in a press release. “If something felt natural in a simple way, we left it. I’d never heard Paul’s voice framed like that—a string section, horns, guitars—we know none of that is visionary but it felt classic and kind of classy.”

Muzz debuted their song “Broken Tambourine” last month. The outfit is deeply embedded into the group’s personal and professional histories, as Banks and Kaufman were high school friends who met Barrick independently on their side ventures. Barrick drummed alongside Banks for The RZA, Banks + Steelz collaborative project, while Kaufman produced some of his work.

Banks’ main project Interpol has also been releasing music as of late, debuting their latest EP A Fine Mess last year.

Muzz

1. Bad Feeling

2. Evergreen

3. Red Western Sky

4. Patchouli

5. Everything Like It Used To Be

6. Broken Tambourine

7. Knuckleduster

8. Chubby Checker

9. How Many Days

10. Summer Love

11. All Is Dead To Me

12. Trinidad