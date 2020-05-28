Muzz Are Isolated In a Tunnel in New Video for “Knuckleduster”

Home News Aaron Grech May 28th, 2020 - 6:41 PM

Muzz, the supergroup composed of Interpol lead vocalist Paul Banks, producer, multi-instrumentalist and one third of Bonny Light Horseman Josh Kaufman and drummer Matt Barrick of Jonathan Fire*Eater and The Walkmen, have released a new music video for “Knuckleduster.” The track will be featured on their upcoming self-titled debut album, which will be released next week.

“Knuckleduster” was produced by the band, and recorded in what appears to be a warehouse, while showing the band perform the song. The track is an introspective alternative rock song, accompanied by standard guitar, some minimal keys and drums, with Banks giving a restrained vocal performance adding a somber tone.

This music video was reportedly recorded during the same time as the video for “Red Western Sky,” the first single that accompanied the group’s album announcement last month. “While we were shooting the video for ‘Red Western Sky,’ we discovered this great space underneath the museum. Unplanned, we quickly set up and started filming again – capturing the video for ‘Knuckleduster’ on the same day,” Banks stated in a press release. “Hair was greener and times were simpler back then.”

Muzz debuted the song “Broken Tambourine” earlier this year, which was accompanied by an animated music video directed by Griffin Frazen. The trio also teamed up for an acoustic version of their song “Trinidad” earlier this year which was recorded while in isolation. While these tracks serve as the band’s first official releases, the group’s origins actually go back as far as 2015, according to a press release.