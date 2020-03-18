Ben Gibbard Covered Radiohead’s “Fake Plastic Trees” During Home Studio Live Stream

Home News Ashwin Chary March 18th, 2020 - 9:15 PM

Known for his unique voice, and great contribution as the frontman for Death Cab for Cutie and Postal Service, Ben Gibbard, has recently covered Radiohead during his livestream. Gibbard set this livestream up for his fans since the coronavirus was causing social distancing for people all across the globe.

The entire livestream was 47 minutes, but the song was played 34 minutes into the stream. He softly strums his guitar and sings, as a somewhat bright yellow light shines on the body of his guitar.

As he transitions between a C major, E minor and G Major, he effortlessly covers the song, adding his one unique touch for each chord, and each word.



As the song comes to an end, Gibbard hits a falsetto note with ease, as his guitar playing softens up. He finishes off the song with an effortless G chord as lets the chord ring out. Gibbard further mentions he plans to hold live streams every day for the next two weeks.

Gibbard is not the only musician holding live streams since the coronavirus pandemic. Artists such as Craig Wedren of Shudder is holding daily vocal soundbaths at 5 p.m. PST. Diplo has also been holding hour-plus houses shows from his very own home! Every artist is making the most of what they have, to satisfy their fans and themselves while we are in this coronavirus pandemic.

Checkout the full list of bands live streaming their music.

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried