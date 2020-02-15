Gang of Four Announces New EP Featuring Final Songs Written by Late Guitarist Andy Gill and Share “The Dying Rays”

Home News Roy Lott February 15th, 2020 - 10:09 AM

Gang of Four has announced a new EP This Heaven Gives Me Migraine that is set to be released on February 26. The new EP includes three new recordings, which form only part of that output, together with two spoken interludes by co-founder Andy Gill. It follows their 2019 full-length Happy Now.

Gill sadly passed earlier this month and had been working on the new record days before his death. In a press release, Gill’s wife Catherine Mayer about the new EP. “From the hospital, Andy continued to give final notes on mixes of music that he looked forward to releasing. Since his death, I have been working with the band to fulfill his vision. The only change we have made is to include on the EP two brief recordings of Andy speaking, both, in different ways, essence of Andy.”

Fellow band member John “Gaoler” Sterry added: “This collection of songs was recorded just before Andy died and it was his intention to get these out – to represent the way we played them on tour, late last year. All three songs were recorded in Andy’s home studio in London and there’s a fly-on-the-wall intimacy to this EP; from the song selection to the snippets of spoken word.” See the full tracklist below.

The band also released its lead single called “The Dying Rays (2020)” which was produced and composed by Gill. Sterry talked about the new song saying “’The Dying Rays (2020)’ is just a beautiful song and completely confounds what people think of when they think Gang Of Four, which in itself is quite a Gang Of Four thing I guess; the lyrics seem all the more pertinent now.” Check it out below.

This Heaven Gives Me Migraine EP Track–listing

1. Anthrax (Andy speaks)

2. The Dying Rays (2020)

3. Natural’s Not In It

4. Toreador

5. Purple in Nature (Andy speaks)

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz