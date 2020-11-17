Cro-Mags Announces New EP Cro-Mags 2020 for December 2020 Release

Home News Aaron Grech November 17th, 2020 - 7:22 PM

Hardcore outfit Cro-Mags have announced a new EP called Cro-Mags 2020, which is set to be released on December 11, 2020 digitally, with a follow-up release the first quarter of 2021. This upcoming record will be six-tracks long and will run exactly 20 minutes and 20 seconds, to represent a year of chaos.

This project’s upcoming themes will be influenced by the pandemic, shutdowns and social upheavals that have been taking place across the country. Not all of the clips are inherently negative however, one of the upcoming tracks “Age of Quarantine” will close out to the sounds of New York City’s 7:30 p.m. healthcare worker support rally.

“The album cover is meant to look like a calendar – 7 squares across, with one picture from 2020 per day. Inside the booklet there are 12 pictures, one for each month of 2020; and the back is a shot of something I have never seen before in my life – a totally empty New York City,” the band’s Harley Flanagan explained.

It’s been a busy 2020 for the Cro-Mags despite the pandemic, as the band released In The Beginning back in June of this year. This project was supported by the release of “The Final Test” and an instrumental song “Between Wars,” which is accompanied by a music video.

The band had a lengthy hiatus from the year 2000 up until 2019, which saw the release of From the Grave and its predecessor Don’t Give In. These projects showed how the band have evolved over the years, taking the types of necessary risks to keep the band’s music fresh.