Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy and Matt Sweeney Share Unreleased Superwolf Song “You’ll Get Eaten, Too”

Home News Drew Feinerman March 30th, 2020 - 2:59 PM

Singer/songwriter and actor Bonnie “Prince” Billy and guitarist Matt Sweeney just released a new song under the pseudonym Superwold titled “You’ll Get Eaten, Too”. The song marks the first song by the duo as Superwolf since the release of their collaborative album of the same name in 2005.

The song is a refreshingly nostalgic rock anthem, that is equal parts gentle vocals and powerful guitar riffs and chords. Lyrically, the song comments on the natural decay of all living things, and is a reality check for society as it exists today, empty and wounded. Listeners who are personally feeling the effects of the coronavirus may be able to connect deeply with this song, and hopefully find some solace in the lyrics.

While Billy and Sweeney have not worked together as Superwolf since 2005, the duo is almost ready to release their second album, according to their Bandcamp page. In the description of “You’ll Get Eaten, Too,” the band writes, “[the song] dates from Superwolf’s long middle-period between their initial album release (2005) and the planned release of a new album, which is almost fully rendered, awesome and now awaiting the new world order to be sorted.”

Billy has worked as a musician since 1993, and has released a plethora of studio albums, putting out 23 albums in that time. His most recent, I Made A Place, was released in November of last year, and even with that must quantity, still received positive critical reviews. Matt Sweeney, is a bit of a Swiss army knife, collaborating with many artists and bands throughout his career. Most recently, he has worked on Desert Sessions, a project lead by Josh Homme of Queens of The Stone Age.

Listen to Superwolf’s “You’ll Get Eaten, Too” below: