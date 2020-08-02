Red Fang Release Punchy New Track “Stereo Nucleosis”

Home News Peter Mann August 2nd, 2020 - 12:57 AM

Photo Credit Nick Moffitt

Portland, Oregon-based heavy metal collective, Red Fang, recently released their latest metal banger “Stereo Nucleosis” as a part of Adult Swim’s Singles series. According to a press release, Adult Swim shared Red Fang’s latest song as “…the forty-third and final entry in the 2019-2020 program. ‘Stereo Nucleosis’ is the quartet’s first release since last year’s standalone single/video ‘Antidote’ (which came paired with a headbang-powered app/game by Weiden Kennedy), and stands as a sterling exemplar of their trademark mix of compelling songwriting and heavy anthemic euphoria that speaks to the headbanger, the hesher, and the music student alike.”

“Stereo Nucleosis” opens with hard hitting guitar strings that sound a bit more aggressive than your usual offering from the Portland collective. The drums hit with grit tenacity and complement the equally aggressive guitar strings featured in the track. The production sounds fuller and heavier than Red Fang’s 2019 standalone track “Antidote.” To listen to Red Fang’s “Stereo Nucleosis” stream below, via Adult Swim.

Red Fang’s last musical offering was last year’s standalone single “Antidote” that came complete with a highly stylized accompanying music video that featured the collective rendered as characters in a throwback video game console. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “The music video builds on the plot of the role-playing video game. American comedian Brian Posehn also features in the video as one of the game characters.”

Red Fang, rooted in their stoner metal origins, have released four full-length studio albums: 2009’s self titled debut Red Fang, 2011’s sophomore follow-up Murder the Mountains, 2013’s Whales and Leeches and 2016’s Only Ghosts. Their current touring roster is comprised of frontman Bryan Giles (vocals/guitar), David Sullivan (lead guitar), Aaron Beam (bass/vocals) and John Sherman (drums).

Adult Swim’s Singles series have created an eclectic collection of one-off musical offerings from recording artists of all genres. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, Atlanta, Georgia-based post-punk band Omni, “…released their latest single, ‘Constant Reminder,’ on Adult Swim singles. The track is Adult Swim Singles’ 31st release for this year and pulls influences from the ‘70s and ‘80s while giving a modern post-punk twist.” Similarly, classically trained multi-instrumentalist Lingua Ignota released the single, “O Ruthless Great Divine Director” through Adult Swim Singles. As previously reported, here on mxdwn, “The hauntingly beautiful latest single from Ignota “O Ruthless Great Divine Director” opens with somber piercing piano strings that are followed with fervently distressing lyrics that Ignota vividly paints the picture with.”

