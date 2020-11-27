Soundcloud Launches Account Verification For Popular Artists

Soundcloud, a streaming service for musicians launched an account verification for the popular artists who have their music uploaded there. Eight artists have already been checked off including Wiz Khalifa and Billie Eilish. The verification looks similar to how TikTok, Twitter and Instagram verify accounts.

According to the blog post which announced the feature, Soundcloud wrote “we’re doing this to help well-known artists stand out and maintain their authenticity and to help listeners identify these artists more easily.” In addition to the streaming service’s Pro subscribers will have orange Pro badges displayed on their page. Soundcloud referring to these badges wrote “the badges were previously being misused or misinterpreted as verification and that the blue check marks will help eliminate that confusion.”

In order to receive verification from Soundcloud, anyone requesting must make sure that the account represents a highly searched-for artist, collective, DJ, label, curator or podcaster. They will not verify fan accounts or impersonators. Additionally they state that it can take up to 30 days to be reviewed but pro subscribers are prioritized.

Spotify, another popular streaming service for musicians, also does artist verification. The artist’s biography contains the verification also a blue checkmark.