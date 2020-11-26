Dee Snider And Lzzy Hale Give The Holidays A Metal Twist With “The Magic Of Christmas Day”

Home News Roy Lott November 26th, 2020 - 12:30 PM

Dee Snider and Lzzy Hale have given their metal take on the Christmas classic “The Magic of Christmas Day.” With heavy guitar riffs, sleigh bells and great vocals, the duet makes even more Christmas magic. Along with the track comes a lyric video, including a festive background with Snider and Hale singing as the lyrics are displayed next to them throughout. Check out the holiday-themed video below.

Originally recorded by Celine Dion, Snider stated in a press release about the new rendition and how the collaboration with Hale came about while mentioning “Saint Celine.” “When it was recently suggested that I should finally record this song myself, I knew I needed to bring in a young powerhouse vocalist to not only duet with me, but light a Yuletide fire under my ass! I only knew of one rock vocalist who could deliver on all those fronts, and she did in spades: the incredible Lzzy Hale of Halestorm!”

Hale commented back, saying “If you’re ever in your life gonna go full on, all gas, no brakes ‘Christmas Cheer,’ you do it Dee Snider-style. I was so honored to get the call from Dee on his holiday classic ‘The Magic of Christmas Day.’ After exchanging a few very affectionate ‘f@&k yous’ as we rediscovered our respect and admiration for each other’s talent, the final recording produced by the legendary Jeff Pilson is insanely epic.”

Hale has had many collaborations this year, with her most recent being with Evanescense’s leading lady Amy Lee for the band’s track “Use My Voice,” which was written to encourage voting in the presidential election. The song also features Taylor Momsen of the Pretty Reckless and Lindsey Stirling. She also joined forces with Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash, ex-Guns N’ Roses drummer Matt Sorum and guitarist Gilby Clarke, Ozzy Osbourne bassist Rob “Blasko” Nicholson, pianist Mike Garson and Linda Perry to cover The Beatles’ track “Come Together.”