Hear Sad13 Cover Cloud Nothings, Dent May Cover Beach House, TEEN Cover Madeline Kenney and More on No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Compilation

Carpark Records are going indie on indie on their latest compilation record No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp, which sees 21 Carpark and imprint artists from all throughout the label’s history covering fellow labelmates. The record is available on streaming services and for digital download now, while a vinyl release will be out on March 19, 2021.

This compilation sees Sad13 covering Cloud Nothings‘ “Psychic Trauma,” Cloud Nothings covering Speedy Ortiz’s “Villain,” Dent May covering Beach House’s “Saltwater,” Emily Reo covering a different Beach House song “Gila” TEEN covering Madeline Kenney’s “Cut Me Off,” Skylar Spence and Fat Tony covering Toro y Moi’s “Ordinary Pleasure” and Rituals of Mine with another Toro y Moi cover for “Girl Like You.”

This compilation album will celebrate 21 years of Carpark Records, which formed in 1999 as an outlet releasing works predominantly focusing on the bourgeoning IDM and experimental electronic scenes in New York City, with artists such as Kid606 and Casino Versus Japan. The label eventually moved away from the experimental music scene when it relocated to Washington D.C. in 2005, eventually helping acts such as Beach House and Dan Deacon become prominent. Carpark would eventually score another success in 2009 with the introduction of Toro Y Moi, who achieved prominence with his single “Blessa.”

Nowadays Carpark Record is a haven for a variety of independent artists, from its strong list of rock acts such as Cloud Nothings all the way to the electronica laden Skylar Spence. Its imprints are also equally impressive, with Company Records, Wax Nine and Paw Tracks being run by Chaz Bear of Toro Y Moi, Sadie Dupuis of Sad13 and Speedy Ortiz and Animal Collective respectively.

No Cover: Carpark’s 21st Anniversary Covers Comp tracklist

1. Melkbelly – The Crystal Cat (Dan Deacon cover)

2. Skylar Spence & Fat Tony – Ordinary Pleasure (Toro y Moi cover)

3. The Mattson 2 – Forever, Until (Dog Bite cover)

4. Sad13 – Psychic Trauma (Cloud Nothings cover)

5. Emily Reo – Gila (Beach House cover)

6. Ed Schrader’s Music Beat – Berlin Nites (Dinky cover)

7. Rituals of Mine – Girl Like You (Toro y Moi cover)

8. Madeline Kenney – Pearly (Palm cover)

9. Erin Anne – Strawberry (Emily Reo cover)

10. GRMLN – Hey Cool Kid (Cloud Nothings cover)

11. Cloud Nothings – Villain (Speedy Ortiz cover)

12. Popstrangers – Just Imagine (Sonic Boom cover)

13. Dan Deacon – Humbucker Blues (Ed Schrader’s Music Beat cover)

14. The Beths – Less Than Thou (Marumari Mix)

15. TEEN – Cut Me Off (Madeline Kenney cover)

16. Montag – Rio (Adventure cover)

17. Johanna Warren – Happy Unhappy (The Beths cover)

18. Dent May – Saltwater (Beach House cover)

19. Introverted Dancefloor – Now Is The Time of Emotion (Prince Rama cover)

20. The Beths – Starsign (Over The Atlantic cover)

21. Astronauts, Etc. – Riddles (Ed Schrader’s Music Beat cover)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat