The Black Dahlia Murder Announces Yule ‘Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza Live Stream

Photo: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

The Black Dahlia Murder has announced a holiday themed livestream to take place on December 18 at 4PM PST//7PM EST. “Yule ‘Em All: A Holiday Variety Extravaganza” is a virtual event held by The Black Dahlia Murder and presented by Night Shift but is said to also feature other special guests and live performances.

Trevor Strnad, vocalist of the band, stated in a press release, “We in The Black Dahlia Murder have been hard at work assembling what will surely be the most major holiday event since Tickle Me Elmo dropped. Live music from albums new and old, skits, cartoons, Ham Sanitizer…it’s all here waiting for your eager bloodshot eyeballs to blissfully consume! Clear your calendars for Dec 18!!! You won’t want to miss it!”

The merch bundle for the event costs $29.99 and a singular ticket is going for $9.99. Both options can be purchased here. After purchasing a ticket, details on the livestream event will be sent to you 3-72 hours beforehand, according to Night Shift’s website. Tickets must be purchased before the start time of the event in order to have access to the VOD restream.

The Black Dahlia Murder released their most recent album Verminous mid-April of this year. The death metal band has been known for seven of their last eight albums making the Billboard Top 200 chart, so Verminous had a lot to live up to. The new album was announced in February of this year along with the release of their single “Verminous.” After the release, the band had plans to do a spring 2020 tour with Municipal Waste and Testament, but due to coronavirus, had to postpone the spring run.

The postponement of their tour hasn’t stopped them from engaging with their fans amid the current pandemic. They covered Megadeth’s classic staple “Go To Hell” in late August. The rendition was released on the same day as the third installment of the Bill & Ted Face the Music series. Megadeth’s “Go To Hell” was featured in the 1991 movie Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey.

