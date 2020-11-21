Uni Share Dark New Single “DNA” Alongside Bizarre New Charlotte Kemp Muhl-Directed Music Video

Home News Ariel King November 21st, 2020 - 9:10 PM

Uni have shared their latest single “DNA,” along with a new music video that had been directed by the band’s own Charlotte Kemp Muhl. The video features Uni members Kemp Muhl, Jack James and David Strange in addition to Sophia Lamar.

“Crispr, gene drive, cosmetic surgery, eugenics, life extension, uploading consciousness to the cloud, bifurcation of those that can afford it and those that cannot… we are entering a post-flesh world,” Kemp Muhl said in a press release. “‘DNA’ is about our severance with all that makes us human and entering the next phase of evolution, molding ourselves into digital Demi Gods with perfect silicone bodies. Would you make this Faustian deja with technology, or retreat to the forest…?”

The track features the members of Uni standing in a corner as they play their instruments while also performing as doctors delivering elective surgery to a patient. A woman dons prosthetic breasts as a doctor works to give her the perfect prosthetic body, his assistant handing instruments as the patient has an affair with her doctor.

The track takes on a dark tone as Uni performs in a robotic motion while James delivers the twisted lyrics, “She’s home alone/And she’s just skin and bones.” The heavy synths create an unsettling tone for the track to add on to the unsettled feeling of humans turning more into machine.

The new video comes shortly after Kemp Muhl had directed Smashing Pumpkins’ “Wyttch,” which had been released in time for Halloween. The band had also shared a Muhl-directed music video in October for their single “Predator’s Ball,” as well as a music video in July for their single “Debris.” Over the past few years, Uni have also released music videos for their singles “American F*g,” “Destroyer,” “The Girl Who Has It All” and “DDT.”