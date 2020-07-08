UNI Go Cyberpunk in Dramatic New Video for “Debris”

Home News Aaron Grech July 8th, 2020 - 12:20 PM

UNI, the collaborative project between The Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger (The GOASTT) and Jack White’s bassist Charlotte Kemp Muhl, have released a new music video for “Debris” via Nylon. This video was directed by Muhl and takes inspiration from films such as Man Who Fell To Earth, Nam June Paik and Mandy.

“Debris” opens up with a shot of a barrel with a nuclear logo, before cutting to White, who is a “genderless alien cult leader,” according to Muhl before exploring various dystopian imagery in the middle of a forest during the winter. Various scenes of White holding a large bird, Muhl playing an upright bass composed of TV’s and a final scene with White being crucified by neon lights are shown, giving the song an eerily dystopian sci-fi theme. The song matches this dark tone, with the strings creating a dramatic tone, while the vocals create an otherworldly feel that creep throughout the song.

“Right after we filmed it there were pandemics and riots, so it felt eerily premonitory of the despair and destruction of western civilization getting it’s comeuppance, but also about the phoenix of a better future rising from the ashes,” Muhl explained in a press release.

UNI had previously released videos for “American F*g,” “Destroyer,” “The Girl Who Has It All” and “DDT” during the past couple of years. The GOASTT released a cover of “You’re Gonna Miss Me” as a tribute to Rocky Erickson last year, while White held a long-anticipated collaboration with Jack Black of Tenacious D for Record Store Day 2019.

Check out our interview with UNI here.