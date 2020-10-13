Uni Shares Creepy Charlotte Kemp Muhl-Directed NSFW Short Film for New Song “Predator’s Ball”

Home News Aaron Grech October 13th, 2020 - 6:33 PM

Uni, a musical group featuring Ghost of a Saber Tooth Tiger (The GOASTT) member Charlotte Kemp Muhl and multi-instrumentalist Jack James, have released a new short film for “Predator’s Ball.” This latest video was directed by Muhl and takes plenty of inspiration from horror influences in time for the Halloween season.

“Predator’s Ball” is a delightfully decadent video, opening up with Muhl as a cheerleader who escapes a jock car into a haunted mansion, which is apparently owned by the Lizard King, played by James. This visual is shot in an enthralling cinematic style, as references to freak shows, BDSM, vintage horror films and David Bowie-esque characters roam the mansion, taking drugs and engaging in sensuous desire. The track itself matches these influences perfectly, taking elements of glam and synth pop to form a catchy, yet left field, modern glam experience.

“Sometimes in exploring what scares you, you can be led to ‘having a ball,'” James explained in a press release. “Reclaim your power in an otherwise helpless situation—if that means becoming a blood sucking reptilian cheerleader, good for you!”

Uni ventured into cyberpunk territory with their last music video “Debris,” which was also directed by Muhl. During the past couple of years the group have released a number of music videos including “American F*g,” “Destroyer,” “The Girl Who Has It All” and “DDT” which each featured a range of psychedelic influences. GASTT released “You’re Gonna Miss Me,” a tribute to Rocky Erickson, last year. Check out our interview with the group here.