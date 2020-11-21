Nas Shares Ethereal New Song “Fallen Stars Flying” For HBO Adaptation Between The World And Me

Home News Ariel King November 21st, 2020 - 8:23 PM

Nas has shared his latest track “Fallen Stars Flying” from the upcoming HBO adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates’ Between The World And Me. The latest singles comes not too long after Nas’ 13th studio album, Kign’s Disease. “Fallen Stars Flying” had been produced by iLL Wayne and mixed by Mark “Exit” Goodchild. Between The World And Me had been written in 2015, with the nonfiction book being written to Coates’ teenage son about the the realities of being Black in the United States.

Beginning with dramatic instrumentals and deep hums, Nas launches into his hard-hitting verse, his lyrics singing to Black youth. The instrumental flow incorporates soothing horns and clashing drums, lending a unique depth to the track to highlight Nas’ signature sound. Nas’ lyrics focus on the trauma experienced by Black youth as they try to find their way in the world, while Nas reminisces on meeting a young fan who once told him how his song “Black Girl Lost” helped her find her way.

Nas released King’s Disease back in August, the album featuring his single “Ultra Black.” The rapper had also stood against police reform, joining numerous artists in signing an open letter calling for police reform and teaming up with YG, Black Thought, Rapsody, Jahi and Public Enemy for a remake of “Fight the Power.” Nas also appeared on Statik Selektah’s track “Keep It Moving” back in October.

In 2018, Nas released the album Nasir, which had been produced by Kanye West. Nas, who had been born as Nasir bin Old Dara Jones, grew up in the New York rap scene, his career starting in 1991 while his debut album, Illmatic, had been released in 1994 to worldwide critical acclaim.

Photo credit: Sharon Alagna