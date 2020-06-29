Public Enemy, Nas, Black Thought, YG, Rapsody and Jahi Record New Version of “Fight the Power” with Verses Honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor

Home News Aaron Grech June 29th, 2020 - 11:55 AM

The Public Enemy anthem “Fight The Power” is one of the the group’s flagship tracks, originally appearing as an original single for the 1989 Spike Lee film Do the Right Thing, before appearing on the group’s seminal 1990 album Fear of a Black Planet. The group’s Chuck D and DJ Lord have now returned with a new cover of the single, which debuted at the BET Awards last night.

This updated version features an all-star cast from various eras of hip hop, from legendary 1990 rappers Nas and Black Though, to more modern voices such as Jahi, YG and Rapsody. The lyrics have updated verses honoring George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, while the video has images of the current civil unrest and demonstrations occurring across the country as a result of their deaths.

Floyd was a Black man who passed away soon after fired police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on camera pressing his knee against his neck, while Taylor was shot several times to death while sleeping in her bad as police officers executed a no-knock warrant.

This wasn’t the only notable moment of the BET Awards last night however, the aforementioned Lee contributed a short video honoring the late Floyd to open up the ceremony, which was held remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Enemy released a music video called “State of The Union (STFU),” which had clips of the numerous demonstrations against police brutality this year. Black Thought debuted three new solo songs back in April for NPR’s Tiny Desk concert.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson