Kitten Comment On The Passage Of Time In New Song “What Year Are We In”

Pop rock outfit KITTEN ask “What Year Are We In” on brand new tune. This is the second single from KITTEN’s forthcoming album that is due next year. The lead single, “Angelina” was a sort of tribute to a Los Angeles cultural icon of the same name.

While “Angelina” boasted signature pop elements, “What Year Are We In” builds on those radio friendly fundamentals by affixing pleasant synth textures with a smart and sparse sensibility. The spine of the track is the steady guitar riffing, and this summation is met with an extremely catchy vocal melody. The song evokes 70s instrumentation here and 80s breakdowns there. It wears its inspiration on its sleeve, unabashed, which is an approach meant to disorient the listeners and skew their judgement, all to beg the question the title prompts.

On the songs lyrical content, Singer Chloe Chaidez adds, “It’s a bizarre time to be alive. We have history at our fingertips. Teenagers wear Joy Division t-shirts, and moms listen to Drake. ‘What Year Are We In?’ is a funny question to pose, but it also feels like the simplest way of conveying a feeling.”

For more from KITTEN, their summer single “My House” was a topical distraction from the pandemic. To learn more about the creative cats pulling the strings (and playing them) check out our interview with Chaidez and the rest of the band.