The Black Keys Announce Summer 2020 Let’s Rock Tour Dates

Home News Drew Feinerman February 24th, 2020 - 1:50 PM

Akron based indie rockers The Black Keys have announced their 2929 summer Let’s Rock Tour. The tour will kick off on July 7th at the White River Amphitheater in Seattle, Washington, and will close on September 6th at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida.

The band will hit several notable venues during the tour, including Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado on July 15th, the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in Chicago, Illinois on July 25th, and the Xfinity Center in Boston, Massachusetts on August 21st.

Each date on the tour will feature blues guitarist Gary Clark Jr., with the exception of the July 10th Berkeley show which will feature support from LA rock band Allah-Las. Brooklyn based singer Jessy Wilson, The Marcus King Band, and country singer Yola will each open select dates. Tickets for the tour will go on sale to beginning Friday, February 28th at 10 AM EST here.

The Let’s rock Tour will celebrate the band’s ninth studio album, Let’s Rock, which was released on June 28th of last year. The album received high critical praise from the likes of Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, The New York Times, Wall Street Journal, as well as other high profile sources. In addition to the tour, The Black Keys will headline this year’s ALTer Ego in Los Angeles, California, as well as Shaky Knees in Atlanta, Georgia.

Check out the Let’s Rock Tour flyer, as well as the dates and locations, below:

The Black Keys – “Let’s Rock” 2020 North American TOUR

07/07 – Seattle, WA – White River Amphitheatre*

07/08 – Portland, OR – Sunlight Supply Amphitheater*

07/10 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre%

07/11 – Irvine, CA – FivePoint Amphitheatre*

07/12 – Chula Vista, CA – North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre*

07/14 – Salt Lake City, UT – USANA Amphitheatre^

07/15 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

07/17 – Dallas, TX – Dos Equis Pavilion^

07/18 – Houston, TX – The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion^

07/19 – Austin, TX – Germania Insurance Amphitheater^

07/21 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – STL^

07/22 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center^

07/24 – Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center^

07/25 – Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – CHI^

07/26 – Detroit, MI – DTE Energy Music Theatre^

08/11 – Cleveland, OH – Blossom Music Center#

08/12 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage#

08/14 – Darien Center, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheater#

08/15 – Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview#

08/16 – Saratoga Springs, NY – Saratoga Performing Arts Center#

08/18 – Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion#

08/19 – Hartford, CT – XFINITY Theatre#

08/21 – Boston, MA – Xfinity Center#

08/22 – Camden, NJ – BB&T Pavilion#

08/23 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center#

08/25 – Gilford, NH – Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion#

08/26 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater#

08/28 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion#

08/29 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

08/30 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park#

09/01 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion#

09/02 – Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre#

09/04 – Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre#

09/05 – West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre#

09/06 – Jacksonville, FL – Daily’s Place#

* w/ Gary Clark Jr and Jessy Wilson

% w/ Allah-Las and Jessy Wilson

^ w/ Gary Clark Jr and The Marcus King Band

# w/ Gary Clark Jr and Yola

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford