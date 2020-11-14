Goodie Mob Return With New Album Featuring Collaborations With Chuck D, André 3000 And Big Boi

Home News Maia Anderson November 14th, 2020 - 12:27 AM

Iconic Atlanta-based hip-hop group Goodie Mob has released their sixth full length studio album, Survival Kit, featuring artists including Chuck D, André 3000 and Big Boi. The album discusses the challenges the country is facing during the COVID-19 pandemic and offers a glimmer of hope for a better day.

The 16-track album, produced by Organized Noize, is the group’s first since 2013’s Age Against The Machine. The lead single, “Are You Ready,” features Chuck D of Public Enemy and is an up-tempo beat full of fuzzy guitar riffs punctuated by the sounds of police sirens. The second track, “Frontline,” salutes the people struggling for equity and justice.

“Right now, just seeing all of our people on TV marching and protesting and being shot at, bottles and stuff being chucked at the police, people burning down buildings and looting because we’re tired of all of the injustices,” T-Mo said in a press release.

“No Cigar” is André 3000’s first music feature of 2020 and features his relaxed flow as he references the Dungeon Family, an Atlanta music collective he helped establish in the 90’s alongside Goodie Mob. “Three hard like a saw, nothin’ goodie but Mob / Under the steps and dirt, there was a dungeon, no floor,” he raps on the track.

Goodie Mob was originally formed in 1991 and debuted on Outkast’s Southernplayalisticadillacmuzik. The group is made up of Big Gipp, Cee-Lo, Khujo, and T-Mo. Survival Kit features them as well as André 3000, Big Boi, Chuck D, DC Young Fly, and Big Rube.

Last month, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown teamed up with Killer Mike to release the track “We The Ones,” remixed by Organized Noize. Big Boi also performed a socially distanced concert at Centennial Olympic Park in Atlanta. In June, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown released “Can’t Sleep,” off their collaborative album, The Big Sleepover. Last year the pair debuted “Intentions,” featuring CeeLo Green, from the album. Big Boi also featured Sleepy Brown on his track “Doin’ It” last year.

In September, Chuck D along with Rakim, KRS One, Kurtis Blow and Sir Mix-A-Lot, took part in Hip Hop 4 Peace live stream organized by the Bronx’s Universal Hip Hop Museum in honor of the 7th International Day of Peace. In June, Chuck D participated in the Rock the Vote Democracy Summer 2020, a virtual music festival co-hosted by Rosario Dawson and Logan Browning.

Survival Kit tracklist: