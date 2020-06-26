Big Boi and Sleepy Brown Preview Big Sleepover Album with New Song “Can’t Sleep”

Home News Ariel King June 26th, 2020 - 7:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Big Boi and Sleepy Brown released a new song off their upcoming collaborative album, “Can’t Sleep.” Their collaborative album, The Big Sleepover, has a release date yet to be announced, but was first teased last year.

“Can’t Sleep” has both Big Boi and Sleepy Brown harmonizing the chorus as they describe “Last night can’t sleep/Girls keep calling me.” Girls with fur coats and denim shorts join both rappers in cars parked in a lot, a mural stretching behind them. Big Boi begins his verse, his lyrics flowing over the soft trap beat beneath him. Wearing a black fur coat and gold chains, Big Boi joins Sleepy Brown in a search through the car’s trunk, the two falling through into a silver pipe.

Sleepy Brown takes the second verse, his rich voice smoothly delivering each line as he describes a girl, dancing in front of the mural and through the silver tunnel. The song softly moves through, it’s soft beat lending a soothing tone through each of Big Boi and Sleepy Brown’s lyrics.

Last year, Big Boi and Sleepy Brown debuted “Intentions,” featuring Cee-Lo Green, from The Big Sleepover. Both rappers are part of the Dungeon Family, a hip-hop collective whose members include André 3000, Cee-Lo Green, Future, Killer Mike and more. Big Boi also featured Sleepy Brown on his track “Doin’ It” last year.

Big Boi, known for his work as half of Atlanta hip-hop duo Outkast, alongside André 3000, recently worked on his own music festival, Kryptonite Festival. The inaugural festival was postponed due to COVID-19, now moved to 2021.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat