Mr. Bungle Releases New Derek Cianfrance-Directed Video for “Sudden Death”

Aaron Grech November 11th, 2020 - 2:10 PM

Experimental metal outfit Mr. Bungle have shared a new music video for “Sudden Death,” which appeared on their newly released The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo. The band teamed up with acclaimed film director Derek Cianfrance for the music video. Cianfrance is best known for his directing the films Blue Valentine and The Place Beyond the Pines, along with his work on the HBO miniseries I Know This Much Is True.

“Sudden Death” has a chaotic music video, as images of death and destruction are rampant across the visual, which is shot in a style reminiscent of 1980s horror films. This abrasive style fits the song’s chaotic tone, as it is filled with heavy drums, guitar riffs, pounding breakdowns and frontman Mike Patton’s aggressive vocals.

Cianfrance is a fan of the group, having listened to their music since his adolescence. According to a press release, this collaboration was a dream come true for the director and also served as Cianfrance’s debut music video.

“I listened to the album and asked if I could work with the song ‘Sudden Death.'” Cianfrance explained. “It reminded me of the feelings of angst I carried throughout my youth while growing up in the shadow of a looming, forbidding thermonuclear war. I decided I could make a short film (well, not so short – the song is almost 8 min!) about these fears that haunted me.”

The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo was re-recorded by the band’s founding members: Patton, Trevor Dunn and Trey Spruance, alongside new members Scott Ian, the guitarist of Anthrax, and Dave Lombardo, Slayer’s founding drummer. Ian and Lombardo both joined in on the band’s first reunion shows in two decades back in February.

The group held The Night He Came Home live stream on October 31 following the re-recording’s release, where they played a Van Halen cover.