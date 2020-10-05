AC/DC Recording Engineer Says New Album Will Feature Contributions from the Late Malcom Young

Home News Aaron Grech October 5th, 2020 - 11:59 AM

AC/DC

Classic rock outfit AC/DC announced their most recent lineup last week, which will feature the return of veteran players Brian Johnson, Phil Rudd and Cliff Williams. While the band have not officially announced a new project, their recording engineer, Mike Fraser, recently announced that an upcoming project will feature contributions from the late Malcom Young.

Fraser explained that Malcolm and his brother Angus Young, the only surviving group founder, had recorded multiple demos prior to 2014’s Rock or Bust, which the group and their producers would later sift through for this upcoming project. The late Young died in 2017, following a battle with dementia.

“He had — I don’t remember exactly — maybe three or four songs sort of completed that they maybe adjusted, added a chorus here or something like that,” Fraser said during the podcast. “But yeah, it was just basically from a stockpile of all these riffs and stuff that Angus and Mal had put together over the years.”

As this new album has not been officially announced, details on this upcoming project have been scarce. Fraser did state that he was unaware of Rudd, Johnson and Williams’ involvement with the group however, until he saw them in the studio recording the upcoming project. The band is preparing to release a music video called “Shot In The Dark” this Wednesday October 7.

AC/DC have been sharing numerous teasers for something called PWR UP in recent weeks, which preceded the announcement of the return of these performers. Both Johnson and Rudd were spotted outside of AC/DC’s studio in Australia back in 2018, although it is unknown whether they contributed to any of the recordings Fraser alluded to.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela