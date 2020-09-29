AC/DC Continues to Tease Fans by Launching New Site Called PWR UP

Home News Aaron Grech September 29th, 2020 - 6:07 PM

AC/DC

It’s been a week of teasers for AC/DC, who uploaded a short clip on social media yesterday and have now launched a new website called PWR UP. The band has also added another social media teaser, with the caption #PWRUP, while a new poster featuring the letters PWR UP, accompanied by the band’s lightning bolt symbol, was recently spotted outside of member Angus Young’s old high school in Australia.

These teasers come soon after the band reportedly uploaded and took down a photo featuring former lead vocalist Brian Johnson and former drummer Phil Rudd, leading some fans to speculate that they may have rejoined the group. Both performers were spotted outside of AC/DC’s recording studio back in 2018, although it is unknown what transpired following this appearance.

The band’s most recent tour occurred back in 2016, and featured Guns N’ Roses lead vocalist Axl Rose as the group’s lead singer. Rose took over for Johnson following the latter’s departure due to tinnitus, which severely impacted his hearing. Johnson subsequently appeared at a Muse concert in 2017, and was reportedly set to perform with AC/DC as early as last year. Rudd’s departure occurred in 2015, following some legal spats, which included a charge of threatening to kill someone and drug charges. He was later sentenced to home confinement as a result of these charges.

Young remains the only founding member of the group, following the death of his brother Malcolm back in 2017. Their most recent studio album Rock or Bust came out in 2014.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela