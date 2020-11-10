At The Gates Are In the Studio Working on New Album

Home News Tristan Kinnett November 10th, 2020 - 6:04 PM

Swedish death metal band At The Gates are officially in the studio working on their next album. They’ve been posting studio updates every day so far on Instagram.

They started by setting up the drums and working on the drum sound before they started recording at Studio Gröndahl, in Stockholm. Today, they posted a video of Adrian Erlandsson tracking drums for the fourth song on the album.

Last month, when they announced that they’d be entering the studio, they set it for release sometime in 2021. They had announced in May that they’d recorded eight demos for the upcoming record, “with many more ideas yet to be developed and completed!!”

Their last release was 2019’s With the Pantheons Blind EP, featuring songs off their last full-length, 2018’s To Drink From the Night Itself. The songs on the EP were originally b-sides that had been recorded with founding guitarist Anders Björler before he left the group in 2017, but included on the album to make up for his departure from the group.

At the Gates were most active in the early ‘90s, putting out one album a year from 1992 through 1995. They went on hiatus until 2010, and returned with 2014’s comeback album, At War With Reality. Their initial run of albums, The Red in the Sky Is Ours, With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness, Terminal Spirit Disease and Slaughter of the Soul have all seen success in the melodic death metal subgenre that the band still plays.

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva