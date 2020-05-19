At The Gates Demoed Eight Tracks for New Album

Home News Aaron Grech May 19th, 2020 - 12:24 AM

Swedish death metal outfit At The Gates have stated that they demoed eight new songs for a new album, which is “in the works.” This post included footage of some drum parts that are likely going to be included on this upcoming release, which follows their 2019 With the Pantheons Blind EP.

“Here is a short update on our progress in writing our new album! Currently we have 8 demoed tracks with many more ideas yet to be developed and completed!!” the band stated on social media. “Stay tuned for more updates!!”

At The Gates were originally active from 1990 to 1996, when they released four albums The Red in the Sky Is Ours, With Fear I Kiss the Burning Darkness, Terminal Spirit Disease and Slaughter of the Soul. After a few reunions in 2007, 2008 and 2011, before releasing At War with Reality, their first album in 19 years. Their most recent album To Drink from the Night Itself, came out in 2018.

“To Drink From the Night Itself might be the band’s best effort since 1995s Slaughter of the Soul. A raw demonstration of death, suffering and power, this LP is able to convey optimal emotion and also deliver it in a smart, musical way,” mxdwn reviewer Jon Weigell wrote. “Although no song on the album really deviates from the death metal genre, the pleasure is in the details and minor deviations across each track. At The Gates is riding a wave, and they are still succeeding with every release.”

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva