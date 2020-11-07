 Miley Cyrus' "Party in the U.S.A.," NSYNC's "Bye Bye Bye" And YG's "FDT" Climb Music Charts In Celebration Of President-Elect Joe Biden - mxdwn Music

mxdwn Music

Menu

Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” And YG’s “FDT” Climb Music Charts In Celebration Of President-Elect Joe Biden

November 7th, 2020 - 9:11 PM

Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” And YG’s “FDT” Climb Music Charts In Celebration Of President-Elect Joe Biden

With numerous celebrations sparking throughout the country in honor of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” and YG’s “FDT” broke the iTunes Top 200.

“FDT,” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, sits at No. 1 of the iTunes Top 200, while “Party in the U.S.A.” lands at No. 36 and NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” ranks at No. 81. The iTunes charts also featured a number of other songs that have been blasted throughout the country to celebrate Biden’s win, including dropz’s “Fuck Donald Trump,” Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” Queen’s “We are the Champions” Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” Each of the tracks have broken into the iTunes Top 100.

Cyrus shared fans blasting her song after Biden was announced to be the newly elected president, with fans playing the song outside of the White House. Cyrus also shared videos of fans in New York singing the song on their balconies and in Times Square.

Crowds danced to Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” outside of the White House, while a group of people carrying a balloon depicting Trump walked past the White House as they changed Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

CNN played a brief clip of YG’s “FDT” while they showed the celebrations following Biden being elected president, while New Yorkers played NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” within sections of the large crowd that took to the city shortly after the news had been announced. Others sang Queen’s “We Are The Champions” during the celebrations.

Many music artists also took to Twitter to celebrate Biden’s win, sharing their support for the newly-elected president. Many had been on edge earlier this week as they waited for the news to be announced, tweeting throughout the lengthy ballot-counting.

Comments
© mxdwn.com 2001 - 2020. All rights reserved.