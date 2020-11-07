Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” And YG’s “FDT” Climb Music Charts In Celebration Of President-Elect Joe Biden

Home News Ariel King November 7th, 2020 - 9:11 PM

With numerous celebrations sparking throughout the country in honor of Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump to become the next President of the United States, Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the U.S.A.,” NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” and YG’s “FDT” broke the iTunes Top 200.

“FDT,” featuring the late Nipsey Hussle, sits at No. 1 of the iTunes Top 200, while “Party in the U.S.A.” lands at No. 36 and NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” ranks at No. 81. The iTunes charts also featured a number of other songs that have been blasted throughout the country to celebrate Biden’s win, including dropz’s “Fuck Donald Trump,” Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye,” Queen’s “We are the Champions” Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” Each of the tracks have broken into the iTunes Top 100.

Cyrus shared fans blasting her song after Biden was announced to be the newly elected president, with fans playing the song outside of the White House. Cyrus also shared videos of fans in New York singing the song on their balconies and in Times Square.

.@MileyCyrus’ “Party in the USA” blaring outside the White House pic.twitter.com/ksvEc8tluI — Elizabeth Landers (@ElizLanders) November 7, 2020

People in Times Square chant and sing @MileyCyrus‘ “Party In The USA” to celebrate #JoeBidenKamalaHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/lQGGmLAkie — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) November 7, 2020

Crowds danced to Village People’s “Y.M.C.A.” outside of the White House, while a group of people carrying a balloon depicting Trump walked past the White House as they changed Steam’s “Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye.”

The crowd outside the White House celebrating Joe Biden’s projected victory is blaring YMCA — the song President Trump closed out his latest rallies with. pic.twitter.com/UkrsBq8l5M — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 7, 2020

Right in front of the White House. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/f8Ylm1psSO — Olatunde Bakare #TeamJoe (@Backarray) November 7, 2020

CNN played a brief clip of YG’s “FDT” while they showed the celebrations following Biden being elected president, while New Yorkers played NSYNC’s “Bye Bye Bye” within sections of the large crowd that took to the city shortly after the news had been announced. Others sang Queen’s “We Are The Champions” during the celebrations.

CNN exiting to commercial while FDT plays in the background 💀 pic.twitter.com/6qemjKgiFa — ben. (@benhomme_) November 7, 2020

Columbus Circle blasting N*Sync’s Bye Bye Bye (guy is nailing the moves *while* standing on a barricade). pic.twitter.com/fhG0ALzEOA — Ali Watkins (@AliWatkins) November 7, 2020

WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/AUKG4jsP4K — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) November 7, 2020

Full on block party in Prospect Park. We are the Champions 😭 pic.twitter.com/MvbWAk6XfA — Allison (@_allisonk) November 7, 2020

Many music artists also took to Twitter to celebrate Biden’s win, sharing their support for the newly-elected president. Many had been on edge earlier this week as they waited for the news to be announced, tweeting throughout the lengthy ballot-counting.