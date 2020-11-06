Tool Guitarist Adam Jones Says Nearly $95,000 Of His Signature Gibson Guitars Have Been Stolen At A Truck Stop

Home News Maia Anderson November 6th, 2020 - 8:44 PM

Tool perform at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA, USA on 20 October, 2019.

Gibson has said that thirteen of Tool guitarist Adam Jones’ signature guitars were stolen from a Sweetwater truck parked at a truck stop in Indiana on Oct. 30. Jones and Gibson had just revealed the new guitar, which is a recreation of Jones’ 1979 Silverburst Les Paul Custom.

The Adam Jones 1979 Les Paul Custom Guitar, made by Gibson, is a limited edition guitar and the theft of thirteen guitars is worth about $95,000.

“Somehow out of a truck full of guitars, this ONE pallet was singled out and stolen at a truck stop. Totaling close to $95,000 in guitars, we feel this person(s) knew exactly what to look for and when,” said Phil Rich, Sweetwater’s chief supply chain and merchandising officer.

Gibson said it is publishing the serial numbers of all thirteen guitars and asking fans to keep an eye out for them and let the company know if they locate them.

“Our fans should ask any third-party sellers for a serial number before purchasing to be sure they are not being sold one of the stolen guitars,” Gibson said.

Tool had created new music and a short film to announce the guitar.

In a year in which the music industry has lost an estimated $7 billion, Gibson, as well as Fender, Taylor and Martin, have all seen increases in revenue since the pandemic began. 2020 is set to give Fender its most sales in a single year in the company’s history. The companies credit people having more time to pick up the guitar during lockdown as the reason for their increase in sales.

Last month, Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan revealed that he had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in February and continues to suffer from lung damage. The group’s touring company was given assistance through the COVID-19 Payment Protection Program.

In August, Tool drummer Danny Carey said the band is no longer signed to a major record label and they are “free agents” to release what they want. Carey had said back in April that he hoped for the band to write a new EP this year, but so far the band hasn’t gone through with those plans.

In July, Carey joined Mutoid Man frontman Stephen Brodsky, Coheed and Cambria singer Claudio Sanchez, Primus bassist and singer Les Claypool, Mastodon guitarist Bill Kelliher, in a cover of Rush’s Anthem for Two Minutes to Late Night’s quarantine covers series.

Featured image: Marv Watson