Common Announces New Album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 for October 2020 Release and Shares New Song “Say Peace” Featuring Black Thought

Home News Aaron Grech October 28th, 2020 - 2:48 PM

Rapper Common has announced a new studio album A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1, which will be released at the end of this week. The rapper has also debuted a new single “Say Peace,” which features Black Thought of The Roots and PJ. According to Stereogum, a song from the upcoming project “A Place In This World” was featured in an ad for Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative a few days ago. The album is also set to get a special vinyl release on February 5.

“Say Peace,” has a dub inspired beat, with an upbeat bassline and steady rhythmic beat, recalling the work of 1990s rap duo Black Star. The lyrics from each of the rappers discuss racial injustice, police brutality and the importance hip hop provides in maintaining a positive Black identity.

“A Beautiful Revolution Pt. 1 is affirmation. It’s recognition. It’s elevation. It’s music to go with a movement. Because the truth is, there is still so much work to do,” Common said in a statement. “Regardless of the outcome of the election, we need to make sure things do not return to the status quo. The intention of the music is to channel all of our pain and outrage into something productive, inspirational, and good. It’s to help lead a movement into our next phase of the work to be done.”

Common teamed up with John Legend earlier this year for a performance of “Glory” during the virtual Democratic National Convention. He also appeared on Lift Every Voice: A Juneteenth Special live stream, which held further appearances from the likes of Leon Bridges, Vic Mensa and Mick Jenkins. His latest album Let Love came out last year.

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang