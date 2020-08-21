Watch Common and John Legend Perform “Glory” at the Virtual Democratic National Convention

Home News Paige Willis August 21st, 2020 - 1:26 PM

The Democratic National Convention has been taking place over the last few days. Various artists had been invited to perform for the convention to get voters excited about the election. On the final night of the DNC which was Thursday August 2o, John Legend and Common performed the song “Glory” from the 2014 film Selma, in honor of John Lewis who played an important role in the civil rights movements of the sixties.

Legend and Common pre-recorded the powerful performance of “Glory” prior to the DNC. The performance followed social distancing guidelines and took place on a full stage where the pair had plenty of room to keep their distance. Legend began his performance behind the piano, but at the end of the song he stood with Common, where they raised their fists to show the Black Power symbol.



Other artists were invited to perform for the DNC to urge voters to go out and show their support for this election’s democratic nominee Joe Biden. Maggie Rogers and Leon Bridges performed on the first night of the DNC which took place on August 18. The indie-pop singer songwriter, Rogers, performed her song “Back In My Body,” from her debut studio album Heard It In A Past Life. Because the performances were pre-recorded the artists were able to choose their background, and Rogers can be seen singing, just her with her guitar, on a cliff with a large body of water behind her.

The neo-soul artist, Bridges, took a slightly different approach than Rogers and included backing instrumentals for his vocals that included a saxophone to accompany his smooth jazzy voice. The artist performed his song “Sweeter,” for the DNC.

Billie Eilish performed for the DNC on the second night which took place August 19. Eilish sang her most recent single “My Future,” however, she had a short message for the audience before she began. Joe Biden shared her performance on his Twitter page quoting the young pop artist stating “Vote like your life depends on it.”

