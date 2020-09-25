Garbage Announce Completion of Their Seventh Studio Album

Home News Ariel King September 25th, 2020 - 10:06 PM

Alternative rock band Garbage have hinted on Twitter that their seventh album will be released sometime in the near future. The band stated the album is “done, dusted and delivered” on social media, with the album planned for a release sometime next year.

A lot has happened this week. It felt obscene to crow. But just a wee note to tell you all #7 is done, dusted+delivered. Fucking thunder.✨ — Garbage (@garbage) September 26, 2020

“A lot has happened this week,” Garbage said in a statement on Twitter. “It felt obscene to crow. But just a wee note to tell you all #7 is done, dusted and delivered. Fucking thunder.”

The news of the album’s delivery comes after Garbage’s lead vocalist, Shirley Manson, announced in an interview with Rolling Stone last month that the album was being mixed, with three songs left until the album would be finished. Manson also said in the interview that once the album itself was finished, the band would start trying to find the album’s artwork, and planned to have the album released sometime in 2021.

The band has currently released six studio albums, with their debut album, Garbage, released in 1995. Their most recent studio album, Strange Little Birds, came out in 2016. In 2019, Garbage released their latest single, “Destroying Angels,” which had featured Exene Cervenk and John Doe joining Manson on vocals. Garbage were initially supposed to tour with Alanis Morissette in support of the Jagged Little Pill tour this year, however the shows were postponed until 2021 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi