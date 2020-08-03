Yob, Mos Generator, Big Scenic Nowhere and More to Contribute to Deep Purple Tribute Album for Fall 2021 Release

Home News Ariel King August 3rd, 2020 - 7:04 PM

Glory or Death Records will be releasing a Deep Purple tribute album during the fall of 2021, with the compilation planned to come as volume two of their Bow to Your Masters series. The first track from the album, with Mos Generator covering Deep Purple’s “Love Child,” is currently available.

The record company created a Kickstarter campaign in order to help with funding for the project, the campaign already surpassing three times its goal. The Kickstarter says they are tentatively planning to release the album by November of 2021, with eight of the 14 covers already announced.

YOB will be performing “Perfect Strangers while Big Scenic Nowhere will cover “Demon’s Eye.” The Grand Astoria will play “The Mule,” Temple of Love will deliver a cover of “Gettin’ Tighter,” Holy Grove will perform “Bloodsucker,” Steak will play “Smoke On The Water” and Worshipper will cover “Pictures of Home.” Mos Generator have already released their version of “Love Child” on Bandcamp, the cover close to the original track and giving a preview to how the rest of the album may sound.

<a href="http://gloryordeathrecords.bandcamp.com/album/bow-to-your-masters-volume-two-deep-purple-coming-soon">Bow to Your Masters Volume Two: Deep Purple (Coming Soon!) by Glory or Death Records</a>

The cover art for “Love Child” matches Deep Purple’s album almost exactly, Mos Generator’s version of the song hardly deviating from the original but instead sounding like it has been remastered with newer instruments and a louder pitch. Each aspect of the track sounds like a refreshed version of the original, keeping to the original tone while simultaneously sounding brand new.

Mos Generator’s most recent studio album had been 2018’s Shadowlands, with the band releasing a live album, Night of the Lords, in 2019 and the EP Spontaneous Combustions earlier this year. Meanwhile, YOB, like many artists, were forced to postpone their most recent tour due to COVID-19, the band first postponing their March shows to July, then having to move the dates back once again. Earlier in June, YOB joined Two Minutes To Late Night to perform a cover of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill.”

Photo credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva