2020 Grammy Award Live Reactions

January 26th, 2020 - 3:09 PM

Tonight the most influential of the music business gather to celebrate the 62nd Grammy Awards. The ceremony tonight will honor newcomers and veterans of the music industry. There were only a few surprises when it came to the list of the nominees for the 2020 grammies, and not a lot of controversy surrounding the show. Performing at the ceremony is considered a huge career goal for the artists, besides receiving one of the prestigious awards. Stay with us while we report live all night and give you all you need to know for tomorrow.