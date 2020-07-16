Bob Moses Announces New Album Desire for August 2020 Release and Shares Video for Title Track Featuring ZHU

Home News Roy Lott July 16th, 2020 - 10:53 PM

Bob Moses has announced his new album Desire, set for an August 28 release date via Domino. The album will contain six tracks and is described “as a love tale for the digital age: all about the positives and pitfalls of humanity’s driving wants, especially in these technology-driven times.” In a press release, the duo each discussed the album,with member Jimmy Valance saying “Desire can become quite destructive if you’re not self-aware. With this record, we’re trying to be self-aware by looking at our own desires and reckoning with them,” He continues saying “Stories about desire are timeless: Icarus flying too close to the sun and ending up falling to his death…that idea inspired the falling man on the album cover. That symbolized to us how desire can lead to a downfall.”

The group’s other half, Tom Howie then stated “We’ve appreciated the worlds created in concept records from bands like Pink Floyd and Nine Inch Nails. We thought it would be interesting to combine that kind of songwriting with the flow of modern electronic music.” Bob Moses will play a B2B set with Blacklizt (a project by ZHU) as part of Insomniac’s Factory 93 “Secret Project Livestream” this Friday, July 17 at 4pm PT via Insomniac TV.

They have also released the album’s Zhu assisted title track with its accompanying video. The groovy, mid-tempo track comes with an interactive animated video that shows two people in love while giving watchers a look at different sides of pain and pleasure. It can be watched exclusively on the Eko platform. An un-interactive video has also been released and can be viewed below.

Desire

1. Love We Found

2. The Blame

3. Desire with Zhu

4. Hold Me Up

5. Outlier

6. “Ordinary Day