Bob Moses Share Dark and Somber New Dance Track “The Blame”

Electronic duo Bob Moses have released a new track “The Blame,” which is set to be featured on the group’s forthcoming record Desire out on August 28 via Domino Record Co. The song discusses the relationship between humanity and technology, specifically how this technology can either enhance or diminish the capabilities for human desire.

“The Blame” is led by a hypnotic synth line that permeates throughout the track, backing its dance-oriented beat and gradual Middle-Eastern inspired chord progressions. Light electric guitar chords are brought up during the track, while Tom Howie’s voice gives the track somber feel with his lovelorn lyrics.

This latest single follows the album’s title-track, which featured fellow electronic music producer ZHU. The album is set to hold six tracks, that each share a similar theme regarding human desire in the digital age.

“Desire can become quite destructive if you’re not self-aware. With this record, we’re trying to be self-aware by looking at our own desires and reckoning with them,” member Jimmy Valance stated, later adding: “Stories about desire are timeless: Icarus flying too close to the sun and ending up falling to his death…that idea inspired the falling man on the album cover. That symbolized to us how desire can lead to a downfall.”

The group made an appearance at Electric Blockaloo earlier this year. Electric Blockaloo was a Minecraft virtual music festival that hosted the likes of over 800 artists including: Robin Schulz, Diplo, Kevin Saunderson, Rudimental, Luciano, Matoma, Deadmau5, Steve Aoki and Paris Hilton.