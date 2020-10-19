Jeff Rosenstock Performs Songs From No Dream Alongside Full Band On Recent Live Stream

Home News Tristan Kinnett October 19th, 2020 - 10:22 PM

Jeff Rosenstock played his first full-band set since releasing his latest album, No Dream. He’s played a few solo livestream sets throughout quarantine, and tried to support various causes while doing it, including Black Lives Matter, bail funds and transgender support.

Although this was the first full livestream set together, the band and him had played one of the No Dream songs recently, “Scram!” on Late Night With Seth Meyers late last month. Since they had played “Scram!” then, they kept it off the setlist for this show.

Seven of the songs are from No Dream, but “Hey Allison!” and “Pash Rash” are older live favorites. The set had to be pre-recorded at Jack Shirley’s Atomic Garden studio because bassist John DeDomenici couldn’t make it there and had to be added in via green screen.

The set was livestreamed via YouTube and available to be heard for free any time. It was uploaded with the title “Jeff Rosenstock Live* from the Garden**” and came with the disclaimers “*pre-recorded, **not THAT garden.” The band all brought energy to the performance, with Rosenstock singing through a cloth mask. While the show stream is free, the band stated that they’d appreciate donations since they haven’t been able to tour.

Rosenstock also added two songs to his recent work-in-progress 2020 DUMP, a Belle and Sebastien cover, “Fox in the Snow” and a new song called “Old Cold.” Since No Dream, Rosenstock has kept releasing music. He recorded some music for Craig of the Creek that he released as a ten minute soundtrack release. He also appeared on two compilations, one called Exquisite Corpse in support of the MusiCares organization and another called Save Stereogum: A ‘00s Covers Comp, which has a descriptive enough name.

Setlist:

1. Nikes

2. Hey Allison!

3. State Line

4. Honeymoon Ashtray

5. Pash Rash

6. f a m e

7. ***BNB

8. N O D R E A M

9. Ohio Tpke