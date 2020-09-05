Polyvinyl Releases Collaborative Album Exquisite Corpse Including Mark Duplass, Kaia Fischer of Rainer Maria, Jeff Rosenstock, Katy Goodman and More for MusiCares Organization

Home News Alex Limbert September 5th, 2020 - 4:59 PM

Polyvinyl Records announced the release of a new album titled Exquisite Corpse, a collaborative venture including 47 artists from Polyvinyl’s roster. The album is currently digitally available across all major platforms, but will be released in physical form on December 18. According to a Polyvinyl press release, “This uniquely meta “Various Artists” compilation includes 11 tracks and album artwork created in the spirit of the ‘Exquisite Corpse’ game.”

The album includes Mark Duplass of Volcano, Kaia Fischer of Rainer Maria, Jeff Rosenstock of Antarctigo Vespucci, Katy Goodman of Vivian Girls, Keil Corcoran of Strfkr, Gus Lobban of Kero Kero Bonito, Josh Burgess of Yumi Zouma, Peter Berkman and Luke Silas of Anamanaguchi, Nick Wilkerson of White Reaper, Ellen Kempner of Palehound, Mike Kinsella of Owen, Matt Pond and Chris Hansen of Matt Pond Pa, Ella Williams of Squirrel Flower, Erin Fein of Headlights, Bob Nanna of Braid, Fred Thomas of Saturday Looks Good To Me and others. See full list in track list below.

For anyone unfamiliar with the Exquisite Corpse game, it’s a game in which each participant takes turns writing or drawing on a sheet of paper, folding it to conceal their contribution, and then passing it to the next player for a further contribution.

You can pre order the physical format of the album here. According to the press release, “$2 from every physical and digital album sale of Exquisite Corpse will be donated to MusiCares, a non-profit organization that has provided more than $60 million in health, financial, and rehabilitation resources to musicians in their time of need.”

Exquisite Corpse track list:

1. “Yer Brothers” written by David Bazan (Pedro The Lion), Phil Dickey (Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin), Nate Kinsella (American Football/Birthmark), Nick Wilkerson (White Reaper)

2. “Somebody Else” written by Erik Czaja (Pet Symmetry), Gus Lobban (Kero Kero Bonito), Christie Simpson (Yumi Zouma), Shugo Tokumaru (Shugo Tokumaru)

3. “Slow Drive” written by Shaun Fleming (Diane Coffee), Will Knauer (Someone Still Loves You Boris Yeltsin), Cale Parks (Aloha/Cale Parks), Charlie Ryder (Yumi Zouma)

4. “To The Beach” written by Mark Duplass (Volcano, I’m Still Excited!!), Kaia Fischer (Rainer Maria), Ellen Kempner (Palehound), Jeff Rosenstock (Jeff Rosenstock/Antarctigo Vespucci)

5. “Whole Life Holy Death”written by Chris Broach (Braid), Vice Cooler (xbxrx), Rocky Tinder (Wampire), Ary Warnaar (Anamanaguchi)

6. “Do U Remember” written by Robert Pope (The Get Up Kids), Jamie Stewart (Xiu Xiu), Fred Thomas (Fred Thomas/Saturday Looks Good To Me), Ella Williams (Squirrel Flower)

7. “Perfect Vision” written by Keil Corcoran (STRFKR), Katy Goodman (Vivian Girls/La Sera), Chris Hansen (Matt Pond PA), Mike Kinsella (Owen/American Football), Matt Pond (Matt Pond PA)

8. “So Much To See” written by Jess Abbott (Tancred), James Alex (Beach Slang/Quiet Slang), Bob Nanna (Braid), Luke Silas (Anamanaguchi)

9. “Some Storms” written by Peter Berkman (Anamanaguchi), Erin Fein (Psychic Twin/Headlights), TJ Lipple (Aloha), Matt Pryor (The Get Up Kids), Nick Thorburn (Mister Heavenly)

10. “Lonely” written by Pip Brown (Ladyhawke), Josh Burgess (Yumi Zouma), Chris Farren (Chris Farren/Antarctigo Vespucci), Marcus Nuccio (Pet Symmetry), Cameron Spies (Radiation City)

11. “Nude Looks” written by Brian Borcherdt (Dusted), Caithlin De Marrais (Rainer Maria), Ryan Pope (The Get Up Kids), Post Animal (Post Animal)

