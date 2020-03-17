Sharon Van Etten Covers Lucinda Williams In Honor of The Alzheimer’s Association Benefit Album, Music Moments

Home News Roy Lott March 17th, 2020 - 5:07 PM

In honor of The Alzheimer’s Association, Sharon Van Etten has released a multitude of new cover songs. A part of the association’s new benefit album Music Moments, the singer covers Lucinda Williams’ “If My Love Could Kill”, Jason Isbell (John Prine’s “Hello in There”), Nile Rodgers & CHIC (“Hey Jude”), and many more. According to Pitchfork, Etten chose to cover Lucinda Williams in tribute to her mother. She chose “If My Love Could Kill,” in particular, because Williams wrote the song for her father, who died from Alzheimer’s. “When people hear this song I just hope that they don’t feel alone,” Van Etten said. In a press release, Chief marketing officer for the Alzheimer’s Association Michael Carson spoke about the album in a press release.

“The Music Moments album, and the stories behind the songs, set the stage for sharing experiences and fueling important conversations. Ultimately, these conversations are critical to reducing stigma about Alzheimer’s and all other dementia. We are relentless in our pursuit to increase awareness and advance the cause.” Other covers include Anthony Hamilton’s “Stand By Me,” The Head and the Heart’s “Backwards Breathing” and “Hard to Grow Up” from Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

Etten recently released a new original song called “Staring At A Mountain” for the film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer